News / World

Trump announces 25% tariff on countries purchasing oil, gas from Venezuela

Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he'll impose 25-percent tariff on any nation that purchases oil and/or gas from Venezuela.
Reuters

Venezuelan migrants arrive on a flight after being deported from the United States, in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 24, 2025.

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he'll impose 25-percent tariff on any nation that purchases oil and/or gas from Venezuela, accusing the Latin American country of sending "tens of thousands of" criminals to the United States.

"President Donald J. Trump announced today that the United States of America will be putting what is known as a Secondary Tariff on the Country of Venezuela, for numerous reasons, including the fact that Venezuela has purposefully and deceitfully sent to the United States, undercover, tens of thousands of high level, and other, criminals, many of whom are murderers and people of a very violent nature," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Any Country that purchases Oil and/or Gas from Venezuela will be forced to pay a Tariff of 25 percent to the United States on any Trade they do with our Country," Trump said.

"All documentation will be signed and registered, and the Tariff will take place on April 2nd, 2025," he continued.

Trump has frequently blamed Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador — for sending criminals to the United States, using such claims to justify more stringent immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration recently decided to invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law, to deport over 200 Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador, claiming that they were members of the Tren de Aragua gang and were committing violent crimes.

US District Judge James Boasberg issued an order temporarily blocking the use of the act for deportations.

Venezuela's interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, denied the Trump administration's accusations on Friday, saying that none of the Venezuelans deported were members of the gang.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
