News / World

18 killed, 19 injured as deadly wildfires rage in S. Korea's southeastern region

Xinhua
  10:34 UTC+8, 2025-03-26
Eighteen people were killed and 19 others injured as deadly wildfires raged in South Korea's southeastern region, government compilation showed Wednesday.
Xinhua
  10:34 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0
18 killed, 19 injured as deadly wildfires rage in S. Korea's southeastern region
Reuters

Smoke rises from a wildfire that devastates the area, in Andong, South Korea, on March 25, 2025.

The death toll rose to 18, with 19 others injured, as deadly wildfires continued to rage in South Korea's southeastern region, government compilation showed Wednesday.

Since last Friday, medium and large wildfires have broken out in six regions, especially in Gyeongsang province, affecting at least 17,534 hectares of land, according to the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters.

Firefighters struggled to contain the rapidly spreading blazes, fueled by strong and dry winds.

Of the wounded, six people suffered serious injuries.

The number of affected buildings and structures, such as houses, factories and cultural assets, climbed to 209, while more than 26,000 people remained evacuated.

The country's forest service raised the wildfire crisis alert to the highest level while thousands of firefighters as well as helicopters and vehicles were mobilized to combat the wildfires.

The military also deployed service members and helicopters to help fight the blazes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
