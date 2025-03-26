Authorities issue heatwave forecast for 108 subdistricts in India's Andhra Pradesh

Authorities in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh have issued a heatwave forecast for 108 subdistricts, officials said Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said in a press release that the state's 206 subdivisions will be reeling under a heatwave on Thursday.

In India, a heatwave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius and above. Likewise, a severe heatwave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is 47 degrees Celsius and more.

Meanwhile, in view of scorching summer temperatures, the local government has decided to implement the water bell system in all schools. This initiative ensures that students drink water at regular intervals, preventing dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

The government has also decided to take a slew of measures given the rising temperatures, which include setting up hydration centers, change in working hours for workers and municipal workers, construction of water tanks in villages for the cattle, mobile alerts, and equipping hospitals to treat heat stroke patients.