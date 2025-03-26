﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Authorities issue heatwave forecast for 108 subdistricts in India's Andhra Pradesh

Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0
Authorities in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh have issued a heatwave forecast for 108 subdistricts, officials said Wednesday.
Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0

Authorities in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh have issued a heatwave forecast for 108 subdistricts, officials said Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said in a press release that the state's 206 subdivisions will be reeling under a heatwave on Thursday.

In India, a heatwave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius and above. Likewise, a severe heatwave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is 47 degrees Celsius and more.

Meanwhile, in view of scorching summer temperatures, the local government has decided to implement the water bell system in all schools. This initiative ensures that students drink water at regular intervals, preventing dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

The government has also decided to take a slew of measures given the rising temperatures, which include setting up hydration centers, change in working hours for workers and municipal workers, construction of water tanks in villages for the cattle, mobile alerts, and equipping hospitals to treat heat stroke patients.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     