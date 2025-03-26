|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Japan's Okayama wildfire expands, no containment in sight

Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0
The wildfire in Okayama City has continued to burn for the fourth consecutive day, with no signs of containment as of Wednesday, local media reported.
Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0
Japan's Okayama wildfire expands, no containment in sight
China Daily

Smoke rises from a forest in Okayama, western Japan, March 23, 2025.

The wildfire in Okayama City has continued to burn for the fourth consecutive day, with no signs of containment as of Wednesday, local media reported.

The affected area has expanded to approximately 546 hectares, making it the largest forest fire ever recorded in Okayama Prefecture, according to national broadcaster NHK.

As of 2:00 pm local time, the fire, which started on March 23, had extended across Okayama City's Minami Ward and Tamano City, surpassing previous wildfire records in the prefecture.

While six buildings, including houses and warehouses, have been damaged, no injuries have been reported.

In the evening, authorities confirmed smoke rising from 30 to 40 locations within the affected mountainous area. As a precaution, Okayama City and Tamano City have issued evacuation orders for several districts.

Firefighters are working through the night to prevent the flames from reaching residential areas, said the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     