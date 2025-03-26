Pilot killed in S. Korea's firefighting helicopter crash

A pilot was killed on Wednesday as a firefighting helicopter crashed in South Korea's southeastern area while combating deadly wildfires, according to Yonhap news agency.

The helicopter crashed at about 12:54pm local time (3:54am GMT) on a hill in Uiseong, about 180 km southeast of the capital Seoul, while working to extinguish forest fires.

The pilot was found dead.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.