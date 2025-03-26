Trump downplays firestorm over leaked Yemen air strike chat

US President Donald Trump downplayed a growing scandal Tuesday after a journalist was accidentally added to a group chat about air strikes on Yemen, denying any classified information was shared and defending a top aide over the breach.

Trump said he would "look into" the use of the Signal app as he put on a united front at a meeting with US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who inadvertently included The Atlantic magazine's Jeffrey Goldberg in the conversation of top national security officials.

As Democrats scented blood for perhaps the first time since the Republican returned to power in January, Trump doubled down by attacking Goldberg as a "sleazebag" and said "nobody gives a damn" about the story rocking Washington.

Journalist Goldberg said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent information in the Signal chat about targets, weapons and timing ahead of the strikes on March 15. Goldberg also revealed highly critical comments by top US officials about European allies.

"There was no classified information," Trump told reporters when asked about the chat, saying that the commercial app Signal was used by "a lot of people in government."

Waltz said US technical and legal experts were looking into the breach but insisted he had "never met, don't know, never communicated" with the journalist.

He later told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he took "full responsibility" for the breach, saying: "I built the group; my job is to make sure everything's coordinated."

Waltz suggested the leak was the result of him mistakenly saving Goldberg's number under another name.

"Have you ever had somebody's contact that shows their name and then you have somebody else's number?" he said.

Trump meanwhile said in an interview with Newsmax later on Tuesday that someone who "worked for Mike Waltz at a lower level" may have had Goldberg's number and somehow been responsible for him ending up in the chat.