﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

At least 6 killed, 9 injured as tourist submarine sinks in Egypt's Red Sea

Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0
At least six people were killed and nine others injured on Thursday when a tourist submarine sank in Egypt's Red Sea during a trip in the resort city of Hurghada.
Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0

At least six people were killed and nine others injured on Thursday when a tourist submarine sank in Egypt's Red Sea during a trip in the resort city of Hurghada, an official source at the Red Sea Governorate told Xinhua.

Five of the injured are in critical condition, while 29 other passengers were rescued and returned to their hotels, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He added that the cause of the incident is still under investigation, and the victims' nationalities have not yet been identified.

According to some local media outlets, including the widely read Al-Masry Al-Youm website, the tourist submarine, named Sindbad, was carrying 44 passengers on an underwater trip to explore coral reefs.

Meanwhile, RIA Novosti quoted a statement from the Russian Consulate General in Hurghada revealing that all the tourists on board were Russians.

"There were 45 tourists on board, including minors, as well as crew members. All of them were Russian citizens, tourists of the company Biblio Globus," the consulate's statement read, according to RIA Novosti.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     