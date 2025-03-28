|   
News / World

3 killed, 81 trapped under collapsed building in Thai capital

Initial reports showed three people were killed and 81 others trapped under a collapsed 30-story building in the Thai capital, after a strong earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday.
Reuters

View of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well, with people pouring out of buildings following the tremors in the Thai capital, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025.

Initial reports showed three people were killed and 81 others trapped under a collapsed 30-story building in the Thai capital, after a strong earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told media after inspection on the spot.

Phumtham noted that the earthquake caused strong tremors in many areas of Bangkok, and the government is worried about the impact of aftershocks, which are now under close monitoring.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was inspecting Phuket earlier in the day, returned to Bangkok and held an emergency meeting after the incident.

She said after the meeting that relevant departments were conducting search and rescue work at the site of the collapsed building, with public transportation in downtown Bangkok expected to resume operations on Saturday morning.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department's earthquake surveillance division, as of 5:30 pm local time, a total of 19 aftershocks were registered following the massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 7.1.

The Chinese Consulate General in Thailand's Chiang Mai has earlier advised Chinese nationals in the country to stay on alert against possible aftershocks after a strong quake jolted Myanmar.

﻿
