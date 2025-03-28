Myanmar quake toll nears 150, junta chief calls for foreign aid
22:58 UTC+8, 2025-03-28 0
AFP
At least 144 people have been killed in Myanmar by the massive earthquake that hit on Friday, the country's junta chief said, inviting "any country, any organization" to help with relief.
The 7.7-magnitude quake caused widespread destruction across the war-torn country, and the death toll is expected to rise, ruler Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech aired on state media.
Source: AFP Editor: Zhu Qing
