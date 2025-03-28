﻿
News / World

Myanmar quake toll nears 150, junta chief calls for foreign aid

AFP
  22:58 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0
At least 144 people have been killed in Myanmar's massive earthquake, with the junta chief urging international help for relief.
Myanmar quake toll nears 150, junta chief calls for foreign aid
AFP

People drive on a motorbike past a collapsed building in Mandalay on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar.

At least 144 people have been killed in Myanmar by the massive earthquake that hit on Friday, the country's junta chief said, inviting "any country, any organization" to help with relief.

The 7.7-magnitude quake caused widespread destruction across the war-torn country, and the death toll is expected to rise, ruler Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech aired on state media.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
