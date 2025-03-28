﻿
News / World

Fake police scam drives Chinese student to suicide in Malaysia

  23:52 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0
A 20-year-old Chinese student, Li Bowen, died by suicide after jumping from the 39th floor in Malaysia, following a police impersonation scam.
Li Bowen

A 20-year-old Chinese student, Li Bowen, died after jumping from the 39th floor of her apartment in Malaysia. She had fallen victim to a police impersonation scam.

Li arrived in Malaysia on March 13 to study. Five days later, on March 18, she received a call from someone claiming to be an officer from the Shanghai Hongkou Public Security Bureau.

The caller falsely accused her of murder, alleging she was responsible for the death of an elderly woman.

The scammer demanded 258,000 yuan (US$35,499) to "clear her name," threatening her with arrest and up to 10 years in prison. In the days that followed, Li was bombarded with calls and messages, further isolating her from friends and family.

On March 22, she wrote to her mother, urgently requesting the money and referencing a "confidentiality agreement."

Despite her mother's warnings, Li remained convinced the scammers were real police officers. Shortly after, she lost contact with her family.

That afternoon, her parents discovered she had jumped from the 39th floor, landing on a platform on the 6th floor, where she died instantly.

Later, her family found a 5,000-word "confession letter" on her phone. In it, Li expressed overwhelming guilt, believing she had caused the elderly woman's death.

"She couldn't bear the mental pressure and, not wanting to burden us, chose to end her life," her mother said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Shanghai
Hongkou
