Tremors felt in Laos as 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar
17:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-28 0
Tremors were felt in several cities across Laos after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, with no casualties reported in Laos so far.
The tremors were felt in northern and central Laos, as well as the Lao capital Vientiane, according to a report from the Lao National Earthquake Data Information Center.
Authorities have warned residents to remain alert and prepare for potential aftershocks.
