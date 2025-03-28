US conducts over 40 airstrikes on Yemen: Houthi TV

The US military launched more than 40 airstrikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Friday before dawn, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes targeted Sanaa International Airport, the Command Camp, the Sarif area and the Jarban site in the Sanhan area, as well as several other places in northern provinces.

One person was wounded, said the television.

According to the residents, the airstrikes on the Command Camp in central Sanaa caused damage to several homes, buildings and shops in the surrounding residential neighborhoods.

The strikes occurred a few hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching two ballistic missile attacks at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel and a military target south of Tel Aviv on Thursday afternoon.

It was the most intensive air attack and the highest in number since the beginning of the US air attack against the Houthis on March 15. More than 50 people were killed and dozens wounded in the previous US airstrikes during the past two weeks.

Tensions between the Houthis and the US military have escalated since Washington launched fresh airstrikes on the Houthi-held areas in northern Yemen on March 15. The strikes followed Houthi threats to resume attacks on Israeli targets unless humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump indicated that US airstrikes against the Houthis would continue.