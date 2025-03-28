|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

US conducts over 40 airstrikes on Yemen: Houthi TV

Xinhua
  13:39 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0
The US military launched more than 40 airstrikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Friday before dawn, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
Xinhua
  13:39 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0

The US military launched more than 40 airstrikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Friday before dawn, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes targeted Sanaa International Airport, the Command Camp, the Sarif area and the Jarban site in the Sanhan area, as well as several other places in northern provinces.

One person was wounded, said the television.

According to the residents, the airstrikes on the Command Camp in central Sanaa caused damage to several homes, buildings and shops in the surrounding residential neighborhoods.

The strikes occurred a few hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching two ballistic missile attacks at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel and a military target south of Tel Aviv on Thursday afternoon.

It was the most intensive air attack and the highest in number since the beginning of the US air attack against the Houthis on March 15. More than 50 people were killed and dozens wounded in the previous US airstrikes during the past two weeks.

Tensions between the Houthis and the US military have escalated since Washington launched fresh airstrikes on the Houthi-held areas in northern Yemen on March 15. The strikes followed Houthi threats to resume attacks on Israeli targets unless humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump indicated that US airstrikes against the Houthis would continue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     