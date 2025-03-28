|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Macron unveils Ukraine support plans at Paris summit

Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0
French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a range of initiatives to support Ukraine at a summit in Paris on Thursday, amid growing uncertainty over continued US assistance.
Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0

French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a range of initiatives to support Ukraine at a summit in Paris on Thursday, amid growing uncertainty over continued US assistance.

At a press conference following the summit of the "coalition of the willing," Macron announced a joint Franco-British plan to send a team to Ukraine to help shape the future structure of the Ukrainian army. Macron said that he and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would "jointly lead" the coordination efforts of Ukraine's international coalition of allies.

He also raised the idea of deploying "reassurance forces" from a few willing European Union member states to strategic locations in Ukraine should a peace agreement be reached with Russia. However, "There is no consensus on this point," Macron acknowledged.

He underscored the importance of continued American support for any potential European deployment but said Europe must prepare for a scenario in which the United States is no longer involved.

Following the summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed that British Defence Secretary John Healey will chair the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on April 11, where efforts will focus on coordinating additional military aid to support Ukraine's defense.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow is "categorically against" the possible deployment of Western peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Such a scenario could lead to a direct clash between Russia and NATO, Zakharova said, adding that London and Paris are hatching plans for "a military intervention in Ukraine" under the guise of a peacekeeping operation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     