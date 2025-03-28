43 trapped as Bangkok skyscraper collapses after quake
A 30-storey skyscraper under construction for government offices collapsed in Bangkok on Friday, trapping 43 workers, after the city was rocked by a strong earthquake.
The building in the north of the Thai capital was reduced to a tangle of rubble and twisted metal in seconds after the 7.7-magnitude quake, which had its epicentre in Myanmar.
