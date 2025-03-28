﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Danish leaders reject US claims on Greenland, reaffirm sovereignty

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday reaffirmed that Greenland remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark, rejecting recent remarks by US President Donald Trump.
Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday reaffirmed that Greenland remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark, rejecting recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said the United States would "go as far as they have to" to acquire the island.

"Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. That is not going to change," Frederiksen told Danish media. "Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people," she added.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also criticized what he called a "false narrative" in US political circles suggesting Greenland is eager to become American.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen described Trump's rhetoric as a "veiled threat" and "deeply inappropriate," warning that the United States was escalating tensions. "It is the people of Greenland who determine Greenland's future," he said.

Meanwhile, a demonstration has been planned in front of the US Embassy in Copenhagen on Saturday to protest what organizers call "unwanted pressure" from Washington.

The White House announced Tuesday that Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, will visit Pituffik Space Base on Friday to meet US troops and review the security situation. Earlier plans for Usha Vance to attend cultural events in Nuuk and Sisimiut, including a dog sled race, have been canceled.

Greenland had been a Danish colony until 1953 when it became an integral part of Denmark. In 1979, Greenland achieved home rule, gaining greater self-governance while Denmark retained authority over its foreign and defense policy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Greenland
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     