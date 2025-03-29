﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Trump says possible to make deals on reciprocal tariffs

Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2025-03-29       0
US President Donald Trump said it would be possible for the United States and other countries to reach a deal on reciprocal tariffs – but only after April 2.
Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2025-03-29       0

US President Donald Trump said it would be possible for the United States and other countries to reach a deal on reciprocal tariffs – but only after April 2.

Speaking to press representatives on Air Force One on Friday, Trump said he was "certainly open" to such deals if "we can do something where we get something for it."

Trump said no such deal would happen before April 2.

On Monday, the US president said he may "give a lot of countries breaks" on tariffs, but on a reciprocal basis.

Trump added he would soon announce tariffs regarding the pharmaceutical industry without giving details.

Trump has set April 2 as a deadline for implementing reciprocal tariffs, which would match US tariffs on foreign goods to the rates those countries impose on US products.

The trade policy of reciprocal tariffs is undermining the global trading system and creating uncertainties for businesses, according to experts. They also believe Trump's tariffs would eventually backfire on the US economy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     