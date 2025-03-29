694 killed, 1,670 injured, 68 missing Myanmar's earthquake

A total of 694 people were killed, 1,670 injured and 68 missing in a deadly earthquake in Mandalay region of Myanmar as of Saturday morning, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday afternoon, according to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.

Official reports said that the earthquake caused a power supply system failure. Mobile networks were also not working smoothly, and there was no mobile signal in some areas of Yangon. Many buildings were damaged, and rescue operations are underway.