News / World

Death toll rises to 1,644 following powerful earthquake in Myanmar

Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2025-03-29
A total of 1,644 people died, 3,408 were injured, and 139 remained missing in a powerful earthquake in Myanmar.
Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2025-03-29
Reuters

Rescue personnel work at the site of a building that collapsed, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 29, 2025.

A total of 1,644 people died, 3,408 were injured, and 139 remained missing in a powerful earthquake in Myanmar, according to the Information Team of the State Administration Council on Saturday night.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the southeast Asian country on Friday, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, the northeastern Shan state, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw among the hardest-hit regions.

Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Mandalay by helicopter on Saturday morning to inspect the severely affected area, according to Myanmar Radio and Television. Min Aung Hlaing called for international assistance on Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
