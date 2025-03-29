|   
News / World

US Trump administration moves to abolish USAID, eliminate remaining positions

US President Donald Trump's administration is taking steps to formally dissolve the US Agency for International Development and eliminate its remaining positions, according to the US Department of State.

Both the State Department and USAID notified the US Congress on Friday of their intent to reorganize, which will involve realigning certain USAID functions with the State Department by July 1. The remaining USAID functions, which do not align with the administration's priorities, will be discontinued, according to a statement of the State Department.

"Foreign assistance done right can advance our national interests, protect our borders, and strengthen our partnerships with key allies. Unfortunately, USAID strayed from its original mission long ago," said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the statement.

"We are reorienting our foreign assistance programs to align directly with what is best for the United States and our citizens," Rubio said. "We are continuing essential lifesaving programs and making strategic investments that strengthen our partners and our own country."

A memo sent to USAID employees on Friday informed them that all positions not required by law would be eliminated.

USAID has maintained disaster response teams despite the reorganization, as seen in the US response to a devastating earthquake in Myanmar.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Friday that USAID remains on standby to offer immediate assistance, including food and safe drinking water needed to save lives in the aftermath of a disaster.

"The United States is evaluating the need for assistance based on requests and dynamic reporting," Bruce told a press briefing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
