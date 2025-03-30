7.3-magnitude quake strikes Tonga Islands: CENC
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tonga Islands at 8:18 pm Sunday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 20.30 degrees south latitude and 173.75 degrees west longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
