Chinese rescuers recover quake survivor in Myanmar's Mandalay

Members of the Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) team from China's Hunan Province recovered a quake survivor in central Myanmar's severely-hit city of Mandalay at around 9:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to the Chinese embassy in Myanmar.

The Yuelu BSR team collaborated with the local fire brigade to conduct demolition and rescue operations after detecting a survivor showing signs of life at the site of a collapsed building in Mandalay.

The first batch of five team members from the Yuelu BSR team departed from Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, on Saturday. A second batch of nine team members were scheduled to arrive in Myanmar on Sunday to join the earthquake relief efforts.

According to Myanmar's State Administration Council on Sunday, about 1,700 people died, 3,400 were injured, and 300 remained missing in the massive 7.9-magnitude earthquake in the country on Friday.