News / World

13 Chinese nationals injured in earthquake in Myanmar, Chinese embassy says

Xinhua
  13:37 UTC+8, 2025-03-30       0
Thirteen Chinese nationals were injured in the earthquake in Myanmar, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar confirmed on Sunday.
13 Chinese nationals injured in earthquake in Myanmar, Chinese embassy says
Reuters

Rescue personnel carry a person out from the rubble of the building that collapsed following a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 29, 2025.

Thirteen Chinese nationals were injured in the earthquake in Myanmar, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar confirmed on Sunday.

The embassy said in a written reply to Xinhua that the injured were in Mandalay Province, where most of whom are receiving medical treatment, and some of the injured are urgently transferred to Yangon for treatment.

As of 11am Beijing time on Sunday, the embassy had received and handled hundreds of requests for help from Chinese citizens and assisted dozens of people in finding their missing relatives and friends.

The embassy will do its best to provide consular protection and assistance to Chinese citizens, keep the consular helpline open, provide timely medical assistance information to the injured, and offer necessary assistance to those who lost their passports in the earthquake.

A total of 1,644 people died, 3,408 were injured and 139 remained missing in the earthquake in Myanmar, the country's Information Team of the State Administration Council said on Saturday night.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Southeast Asian country on Friday. Several Chinese rescue teams have joined the relief efforts with their Myanmar counterparts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
