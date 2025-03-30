Rescue team from China's Yunnan detects 2 survivors in quake-hit Myanmar city

Two survivors with vital signs were found by China's Yunnan Rescue Medical Team in Nay Pyi Taw, the capital of Myanmar, on Saturday, following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday.

The Chinese rescue team arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on Saturday and immediately joined forces with local Myanmar firefighters to search for survivors.

The quake caused severe damage to a three-story hospital, with the first floor completely collapsed, trapping patients beneath the rubble.

Using life detection equipment, the Yunnan rescue team located two survivors with vital signs.

According to a local fire department official, many of the casualties in the city were elderly and children, as the earthquake hit during working hours when most adults were away from home.