News / World

Rocket crashes shortly after launch at Norway's Andoya Spaceport

A German-built rocket launched from Norway's Andoya Spaceport crashed and exploded shortly after liftoff on Sunday.
A German-built rocket launched from Norway's Andoya Spaceport crashed and exploded shortly after liftoff on Sunday.

The Spectrum rocket, developed by German startup Isar Aerospace, lifted off at 12:30 pm local time. Around 20 seconds into the flight, it began to tilt before falling back to the ground and exploding. A loud bang was heard during the live broadcast of the event, and video footage showed the nearly 30-meter-tall, 50-ton rocket crashing near the launch pad at Nordmela on the island of Andoya.

No injuries were reported. Andoya Space, which operates the launch facility, said a crisis team had been activated and it was working closely with emergency services and Isar Aerospace to assess the situation. "Safety during operational activities is Andoya Spaceport's highest priority," the company said in a press release.

The cause of the failure is still under investigation. Both Andoya Space and Isar Aerospace said they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The failed launch follows several previous delays due to adverse weather conditions.

