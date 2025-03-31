Myanmar declares week-long national mourning over deadly earthquake

Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Monday announced a week-long mourning period following a 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

In recognition of and sympathy for the damage and loss of lives caused by the earthquake, the period from March 31 to April 6 has been declared as national mourning days. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, he said.

According to Myanmar's State Administration Council on Sunday, about 1,700 people died, 3,400 were injured, and 300 remained missing in the massive earthquake.