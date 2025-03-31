|   
News / World

Kim Soo-hyun denies underage relationship and sues for damages

Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-31       0
The South Korean actor breaks down in tears several times as he addresses allegations involving the late Kim Sae-ron and denies claims he dated the actress when she was a minor.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-31       0

South Korean top star Kim Soo-hyun has denied dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and is suing her family and media for 12 billion won (US$8.16 million) in damages, his legal team announced at a press conference in Seoul on Monday.

The actor, visibly emotional, addressed the growing controversy surrounding his past relationship with Kim Sae-ron, who passed away earlier this year.

The event was limited to a prepared statement – no Q&A was allowed.

At the start of the conference, Kim firmly denied rumors that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

He stated, "I only started dating Kim Sae-ron in 2019," dismissing widespread online speculation.

"At the time, Queen of Tears was airing, and I had too much to protect. I chose to be the actor Kim Soo-hyun over being just a decent person," he admitted. "If I could go back, I might make the same choice – but that doesn't make it right. I now have to live with the consequences. Call it cowardice, call it selfishness – I will accept all criticism. I apologize to everyone I care about."

Kim Soo-hyun denies underage relationship and sues for damages

Kim Soo-hyun apologizes at the press conference.

Kim repeatedly broke down in tears during his statement.

"Because of me, so many people have suffered. Kim Sae-ron, who has passed away, was never able to find peace. I feel deeply sorrowful," he said.

He denied allegations that his actions or indifference had led to Kim Sae-ron's death.

Kim Soo-hyun denies underage relationship and sues for damages

Kim broke down in tears several times during his statement.

"I won't admit to things I didn't do. I can't carry the burden of being labeled a murderer."

Kim also said that chat logs and audio recordings released by Kim Sae-ron's family were fabricated.

"The audio files were edited after the scandal surfaced. The chat logs, if they were really written by Sae-ron, don't make sense. The '2016' photo? It's from 2019. She wouldn't have confused our age difference."

He presented what he called the "real chat logs" during the press conference, saying they had been submitted to a professional forensic agency.

His legal team added that lawsuits have been filed against Kim Sae-ron's family and certain media outlets for defamation and emotional damages.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
