Kim Soo-hyun denies underage relationship and sues for damages

South Korean top star Kim Soo-hyun has denied dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and is suing her family and media for 12 billion won (US$8.16 million) in damages, his legal team announced at a press conference in Seoul on Monday.

The actor, visibly emotional, addressed the growing controversy surrounding his past relationship with Kim Sae-ron, who passed away earlier this year.

The event was limited to a prepared statement – no Q&A was allowed.

At the start of the conference, Kim firmly denied rumors that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

He stated, "I only started dating Kim Sae-ron in 2019," dismissing widespread online speculation.

"At the time, Queen of Tears was airing, and I had too much to protect. I chose to be the actor Kim Soo-hyun over being just a decent person," he admitted. "If I could go back, I might make the same choice – but that doesn't make it right. I now have to live with the consequences. Call it cowardice, call it selfishness – I will accept all criticism. I apologize to everyone I care about."