Chinese national killed, 15 injured in earthquake in Myanmar
Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake killed one Chinese national and injured 15 other Chinese citizens in Myanmar, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar confirmed on Monday.
The Chinese diplomatic missions in Myanmar have been assisting the families of the victims, according to the embassy.
Myanmar's authorities said on Sunday that the death toll of the earthquake has risen to about 1,700.
