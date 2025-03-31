﻿
News / World

Chinese national killed, 15 injured in earthquake in Myanmar

Xinhua
  12:53 UTC+8, 2025-03-31       0
Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake killed one Chinese national and injured 15 other Chinese citizens in Myanmar, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar confirmed on Monday.
Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake killed one Chinese national and injured 15 other Chinese citizens in Myanmar, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar confirmed on Monday.

The Chinese diplomatic missions in Myanmar have been assisting the families of the victims, according to the embassy.

Myanmar's authorities said on Sunday that the death toll of the earthquake has risen to about 1,700.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
