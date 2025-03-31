Rocket crashes shortly after launch at Norway's Andoya Spaceport

A German-built rocket launched from Norway's Andoya Spaceport crashed and exploded shortly after liftoff on Sunday.

The Spectrum rocket, developed by German startup Isar Aerospace, lifted off at 12:30 pm local time. Around 20 seconds into the flight, it began to tilt before falling back to the ground and exploding. A loud bang was heard during the live broadcast of the event, and video footage showed the nearly 30-meter-tall, 50-ton rocket crashing near the launch pad at Nordmela on the island of Andoya.

No injuries were reported. Andoya Space, which operates the launch facility, said a crisis team had been activated and it was working closely with emergency services and Isar Aerospace to assess the situation. "Safety during operational activities is Andoya Spaceport's highest priority," the company said in a press release.

The cause of the failure is still under investigation. Both Andoya Space and Isar Aerospace said they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The failed launch follows several previous delays due to adverse weather conditions.

The Spectrum rocket was intended to be Europe's first orbital launch from a commercial spaceport on the continent. Andoya Spaceport Operations Director Jon Harr described the event ahead of the launch as "an important milestone" not only for Norway, but for European space activities as a whole.

"It is important that Norway positions itself internationally," Harr told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "This is big for the region, for Norway, and for Europe."

The project, known as "Going Full Spectrum," had been in preparation for months. The initial 10-day launch window was scheduled to close on Sunday, and the launch was seen as the final chance in the current period. Previous attempts had to be aborted due to high winds.

Despite the setback, Andoya Spaceport officials stressed that such incidents are part of the development process for new space technologies. "Making this work day after day, with so many actors involved, is demanding," Harr said.

Daniel Metzler, CEO and co-founder of Isar Aerospace, said the mission "met all our expectations," emphasizing that it provided important data and experience for future flights. The mission marks the company's first test flight.