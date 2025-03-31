|   
News / World

Chinese rescuers pull out pregnant survivor in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay

Xinhua
  10:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-31
Chinese rescuers pulled out a pregnant survivor in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay on Monday morning.
Xinhua
  10:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-31       0
Chinese rescuers pull out pregnant survivor in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay
Xinhua

Chinese rescuers pull out a pregnant woman from debris in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Monday morning.

Chinese rescuers pulled out a pregnant survivor in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay on Monday morning.

The China Search and Rescue Team and a civilian rescue team of RAMUNION RESCUE joined their efforts in the above-mentioned rescue mission, Yue Xin, a squad leader of the China Search and Rescue Team, told Xinhua at the rescue site in a residential area of the city.

He said the Chinese rescuers braved several after-shocks during this rescue mission. A 7.9-magnitude tremor that struck Myanmar last Friday caused severe damage to the building, from which the survivor was pulled out, he added.

"We hope to bring hope for more lives here," Yue said.

The China Search and Rescue Team recovered another survivor in Mandalay on Monday. The team arrived in the city late on Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
