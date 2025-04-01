﻿
News / World

63 hospitalized after Malaysia pipeline fire

Xinhua
  15:49 UTC+8, 2025-04-01
A total of 112 people have been affected by the gas pipeline fire, with 63 requiring hospitalization, local police said following a huge gas pipeline fire in Selangor state.
Xinhua
  15:49 UTC+8, 2025-04-01       0
63 hospitalized after Malaysia pipeline fire
Reuters

Flames and smoke rise from a fire after a gas pipeline operated by Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas caught fire in Puchong, Malaysia, on April 1, 2025.

A total of 112 people have been affected by the gas pipeline fire, with 63 requiring hospitalization, local police said following a huge gas pipeline fire early Tuesday in Selangor state near the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

Firefighters are battling the fire in Puchong district in Selangor after receiving a distress call at 8:23 am local time on Tuesday.

In addition to the affected individuals, at least 49 homes have been damaged, Selangor Deputy Police Chief Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan told a press briefing.

Meanwhile, the Smart Selangor Operation Center said in a statement that the main gas pipeline has been shut off and the fire will be completely extinguished once the remaining gas burns out.

Highway operator Plus Malaysia Berhad said several key sections of the Elite highway have been closed, with traffic being diverted to safer routes.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim instructed the state government to help the victims of the incident.

"I ask that the state government and the agencies involved to provide appropriate assistance to the evacuated victims," he said in a brief statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
﻿
     