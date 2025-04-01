17 killed, 5 injured in explosion, inferno at firecracker warehouse in India's Gujarat

At least 17 people were killed and five others injured on Tuesday after a massive explosion triggered an inferno at a firecracker warehouse in India's western state of Gujarat, the police said.

The blast took place at the facility in the Deesa town of Banaskantha district, about 156 km north of Gandhinagar, capital city of Gujarat.

According to the police, initially only six fatalities were reported. However, the death toll rose after the firefighters brought the blaze under control and searched the debris.

Reports said the intensity of the blast and the resulting blaze collapsed a portion of the warehouse building, leaving several persons trapped in the rubble.

The victims, the majority of whom are workers, were present at the facility at the time of the incident.

However, the exact number of workers present at the time of the incident and those who managed to escape is yet to be ascertained.

Rescue operations are still underway at the spot.

Reports said apart from firefighters, a team of approximately 200 rescue workers, including personnel from the municipality, police, and district administration, is at the spot.

The police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the incident. The local administration has ordered an assessment to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage.

Accidental explosions are common at Indian firecracker factories and shops as owners usually ignore safety standards.