News / World

Volcanic eruption begins at southwestern Iceland

Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2025-04-01       0
A volcanic eruption began on Tuesday at southwestern Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, announced the Icelandic Meteorological Office.
Volcanic eruption begins at southwestern Iceland
Reuters

Smoke spews as a volcano erupts near Grindavik, Reykjanes, Iceland, April 1, 2025.

A volcanic eruption began on Tuesday at southwestern Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, announced the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

A magma outflow from the magma corridor began in the Sundhnukur crater area early Tuesday morning, and the volcanic eruption began several hours later. The town of Grindavik in the area was evacuated earlier as an eruption was anticipated.

Icelandic Radio reported that the Sundhnukur volcano is 42 kilometers from the capital, Reykjavik. This is the eighth eruption on the Sundhnukur crater since the recent series began.

Lava is pouring out at two locations. One is 700 meters long, the other is much smaller. It is, however, inside the defensive structures protecting Grindavik, said RUV.

The outbreaks on the Reykjanes peninsula so far have not directly affected the capital city and have not caused significant dispersal of ash into the stratosphere, avoiding air traffic disruption, said the meteorological authority.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
