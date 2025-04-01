﻿
News / World

Fire engulfs Tesla dealership in Rome, arson suspected

A fire broke out at a Tesla dealership on the outskirts of Rome early Monday, destroying at least 17 electric vehicles, local authorities confirmed.
Reuters

Charred Tesla vehicles remain parked in the backyard following a fire at a Tesla dealership that destroyed vehicles in Rome, Italy, on March 31, 2025.

A fire broke out at a Tesla dealership on the outskirts of Rome early Monday, destroying at least 17 electric vehicles, local authorities confirmed.

The fire, reported at around 4:30am local time (2:30am GMT), engulfed 17 vehicles in the showroom and damaged parts of the dealership's structure despite a swift response from firefighters and police.

Rome fire brigade told Xinhua that an investigation has been launched, with arson being one potential cause. They added that it is too early to determine the precise cause.

"We cannot rule out any possibility at this stage, including arson," a fire brigade spokesperson said.

Authorities also noted that they are reviewing surveillance footage from at least seven surveillance cameras and examining the aftermath to collect evidence.

Meanwhile, local media are speculating that the fire may be linked to arson or anarchist protests.

The fire in Rome follows a separate attack on a Tesla facility in Germany earlier this month. On March 5, an environmental extremist group calling itself the "Volcano Group" claimed responsibility for an arson attack on an electric transformer station near Tesla's Berlin gigafactory. That incident caused a mass power outage and forced the evacuation of factory employees.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made headlines in Europe in recent weeks after publicly expressing support for the German far-right political party AFD. His close ties with US President Donald Trump, who has announced tariffs and is expected to impose a new set of tariffs against trade partners, including European allies, have also drawn international attention.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Tesla
Elon Musk
