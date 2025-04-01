Rescuers from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong join hands in quake-rattled Myanmar

China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation at the Sky Villa residence quake site in hard-hit Mandalay city, Myanmar, on Tuesday.

Equipment, including snake-eye endoscopes, radar wave all-view cameras and drones, was used in the joint mission. Using drones at the scene, the joint rescue force conducted an assessment to ensure the safety of the rescue.

Locals provided clues on distress sounds at the scene. The Chinese rescuers rushed to the spot only to rule out the possibility of survivors.

Twenty-four rescuers participated in the joint mission.