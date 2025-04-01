Death toll surges to over 2,700 in Myanmar earthquake
The death toll from Friday's devastating earthquake in Myanmar has reached 2,719, with 4,521 people injured and 441 others still missing, the country's State Administration Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing said during a cash donation ceremony for quake victims held in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday, according to the local media reports.
