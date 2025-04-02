Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to over 2,800

The death toll from Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886, with 4,639 injured and 373 still missing, according to the State Administration Council information team on Wednesday.

Myo Nyunt, president of the Myanmar Red Cross Society, told Xinhua earlier that key challenges in the current rescue operations included disaster assessment and logistics coordination.

Due to safety concerns in the affected areas, rescue teams have faced significant difficulties in distributing supplies, with a particular shortage of heavy machinery, Myo Nyunt said.