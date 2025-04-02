﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Trump to ease rules on arms sales

Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0
US President Donald Trump's administration plans to announce an executive order to ease rules on military equipment exports, Reuters reported Tuesday.
Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0

US President Donald Trump's administration plans to announce an executive order to ease rules on military equipment exports, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the issue.

The executive order could boost sales for major US defense contractors like Boeing and Lockheed Martin, the report said.

The order is expected to be akin to legislation proposed last year by Michael Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, during his time as a Republican member of the House of Representatives, said the report.

Waltz's bill sought to amend the US Arms Export Control Act to raise the minimum dollar amounts that trigger a congressional review of arms exports to other countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     