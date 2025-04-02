Another survivor pulled from rubble by Chinese rescuers in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay
20:32 UTC+8, 2025-04-02 0
The Chinese rescue team successfully extricated a male survivor at a hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mandalay, Myanmar.
The man, an employee of the E-outfitting Golden Country Hotel, had been trapped for over 120 hours and was in stable condition when rescued.
The survivor has been transferred to a local hospital for further treatment. This marks the ninth survivor successfully rescued by the Chinese rescue teams.
