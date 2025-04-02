Man rescued in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw 5 days after earthquake

A 26-year-old hotel staff member was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel building in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday, five days after the 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck the country, according to the State Administration Council's information team.

Two people were trapped under the debris, and rescue teams from the Myanmar Fire Services Department and Turkey successfully pulled one survivor to safety, the information team said.

The operation at the hotel began at around 3pm local time on Tuesday, and the man was rescued by approximately 0:30am local time on Wednesday, it said.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the remaining trapped individuals, it added.