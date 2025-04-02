﻿
News / World

Man rescued in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw 5 days after earthquake

Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0
A 26-year-old hotel staff member was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel building in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday, five days after the 7.9-magnitude earthquake.
Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0
Man rescued in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw 5 days after earthquake
AFP

This handout photo taken and released on April 2, 2025, by the Myanmar Military Information Team shows a joint team of Myanmar and Turkish rescuers pulling a man alive from the rubble of a hotel in the capital Nay Pyi Taw, five days after a major earthquake struck central Myanmar.

A 26-year-old hotel staff member was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel building in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday, five days after the 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck the country, according to the State Administration Council's information team.

Two people were trapped under the debris, and rescue teams from the Myanmar Fire Services Department and Turkey successfully pulled one survivor to safety, the information team said.

The operation at the hotel began at around 3pm local time on Tuesday, and the man was rescued by approximately 0:30am local time on Wednesday, it said.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the remaining trapped individuals, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
