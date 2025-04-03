S. Korean president Yoon not to attend impeachment ruling

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has decided not to attend the constitutional court's ruling on his impeachment scheduled for Friday.

After considering factors such as maintaining order and security concerns for the president, the president has decided not to attend tomorrow's impeachment verdict, Yoon's legal representatives said Thursday, adding that the representative team will be present.

The constitutional court has announced that it will deliver its verdict on the impeachment against Yoon on Friday. If impeached, Yoon will be immediately removed, and a new presidential election must be held within 60 days. If the impeachment is dismissed, he will resume his duties.