|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Italian PM criticizes US decision to impose tariffs on EU

Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday night criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on the EU, calling it "a mistake that benefits no one."
Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday night criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on the EU, calling it "a mistake that benefits no one."

She said that Italy will work to reach an agreement with the United States to prevent a trade war that could weaken the West in favor of other global players.

"We will do everything we can to reach an agreement with the United States to avert a trade war, which would inevitably weaken the West and strengthen other global actors," Meloni said.

"In any case, as always, we will act in the interests of Italy and its economy, while also coordinating with our European partners," she added.

Amid widespread opposition, Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order on the so-called "reciprocal tariffs," imposing a 10-percent "minimum baseline tariff" and higher rates on certain trading partners.

If the tariffs were imposed, the EU will face a 20-percent tariff, according to Trump's executive order.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     