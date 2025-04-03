Canadian PM says Canada to fight US tariffs with counter measures

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday Canada will fight US tariffs with counter measures.

Carney promised to act with purpose and with force to counter US President Donald Trump's auto tariffs and bring in supports for impacted workers.

"In a crisis, it's important to come together and it's essential to act with purpose and with force," he said, adding that Canada's strategic sectors are facing the US potential threat.

Carney said he will speak with the provincial and territorial premiers Thursday morning and the detailed counter measures are expected to be announced then.