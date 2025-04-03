Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,085

The death toll from a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,085, with 4,715 people injured and 341 reported missing, according to the Information Team of the State Administration Council on Thursday.

Chinese rescuers are continuing search and rescue operations in hard-hit Mandalay, central Myanmar, following the deadly earthquake last week, and have so far rescued nine survivors from the rubble.

On Thursday afternoon, the second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Myanmar. The second batch of aid supplies includes 800 tents, 2,000 blankets, 3,000 boxes of biscuits, 2,000 boxes of mineral water, and other urgently needed supplies.

The first batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government for earthquake disaster relief arrived in Myanmar on March 31.