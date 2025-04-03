|   
News / World

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,085

Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0
The death toll from a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,085, with 4,715 people injured and 341 reported missing.
Reuters

An aerial view shows flattened buildings and one damaged following an earthquake on March 28, in a location given as Mandalay region, Myanmar, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released March 31, 2025.

The death toll from a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,085, with 4,715 people injured and 341 reported missing, according to the Information Team of the State Administration Council on Thursday.

Chinese rescuers are continuing search and rescue operations in hard-hit Mandalay, central Myanmar, following the deadly earthquake last week, and have so far rescued nine survivors from the rubble.

On Thursday afternoon, the second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Myanmar. The second batch of aid supplies includes 800 tents, 2,000 blankets, 3,000 boxes of biscuits, 2,000 boxes of mineral water, and other urgently needed supplies.

The first batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government for earthquake disaster relief arrived in Myanmar on March 31.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
