Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay airports set to resume local operations

Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw International Airport and Mandalay International Airport, damaged by a devastating earthquake on March 28, are set to resume local travel services, the official Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Thursday.

The two airports had temporarily halted flights following the earthquake, it said.

According to the Department of Civil Aviation, Mandalay International Airport will reopen at 6 am local time on April 4, while Nay Pyi Taw International Airport will resume operations at 6 am local time on April 5, it added.