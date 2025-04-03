Norwegian scholar: China's innovation strength surges with growing focus on intellectual property protection
21:26 UTC+8, 2025-04-03 0
At the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, China's achievements in technological innovation became a focal point.
21:26 UTC+8, 2025-04-03 0
At the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, China's achievements in technological innovation became a focal point.
Carl F. Fey, professor of Strategy at BI Norwegian Business School, stated in a media interview that China has made huge progress in innovation over the last 10 years. As the world's largest producer of patents, China is moving in the right direction, changing to be more innovative, and to protect those innovations they create.
Source: SHINE Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports