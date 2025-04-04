﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Chinese association opposes US move to cancel duty-free treatment for low-value packages

Xinhua
  08:58 UTC+8, 2025-04-04       0
The China Express Association expressed firm opposition to the US move to cancel duty-free treatment for low-value packages from China.
Xinhua
  08:58 UTC+8, 2025-04-04       0

The China Express Association, on behalf of China's postal and express delivery enterprises, expressed firm opposition to the US move to cancel duty-free treatment for low-value packages from China.

In a statement, the association said that cross-border e-commerce packages from China have helped American consumers meet their personalized consumption needs, reduce their living costs and improve their quality of life, adding that the move will harm the interests of consumers in the United States, especially US families and young people, who rely on cross-border e-commerce shopping.

"We hope the United States will correct its wrong practice and take necessary measures to create a fair and predictable policy environment for the development of cross-border e-commerce and delivery," the association said.

It added that it hoped to continue to provide stable and convenient international delivery channels for American consumers to purchase their desired goods – doing so via effective cooperation between Chinese and US postal and express delivery enterprises.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     