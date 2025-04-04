5 Chinese nationals killed, 13 injured in strong earthquake in Myanmar -- Chinese embassy
13:32 UTC+8, 2025-04-04 0
The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar confirmed that as of 11:00 Beijing time (0300 GMT) on Friday, the powerful earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in the deaths of five Chinese citizens and injuries to 13 others.
The death toll from the 7.9-magnitude earthquake has risen to 3,145, with 4,589 others injured and 221 missing, the Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Thursday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
