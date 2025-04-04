What's next for S. Korea after Yoon removed from office

South Korea's top court upheld President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment over his brief imposition of martial law.

South Korea's constitutional court on Friday upheld a motion by the National Assembly to impeach the country's president Yoon Suk-yeol over his short-lived martial law imposition. The conservative leader officially lost all presidential power, becoming the country's second sitting president to be forcibly removed from power following former conservative President Park Geun-hye's ouster through impeachment in 2017.

What about Yoon Moon Hyung-bae, acting chief of the court, read a ruling on Yoon's impeachment, saying it was a unanimous decision of eight justices. The acting chief said Yoon broke his duty of protecting the constitution as he damaged the constitutional institutions, such as the parliament, and violated the basic rights of people by mobilizing the military and the police. Following his removal from office, Yoon must vacate the presidential residence in central Seoul. Local media predicted that he may return to his private house, but it remains unclear whether he will leave the official residence immediately. According to South Korea's law on the treatment of former presidents, a president who is removed from office due to impeachment loses most of the post-retirement privileges granted under normal circumstances. This includes the loss of pension, office space, vehicle, and secretarial support. Only basic security protection will be provided. Yoon will face criminal trial as a normal citizen over his alleged involvement in an attempted insurrection. South Korea's prosecution indicted Yoon on an insurrection charge on January 26 after he was arrested in the presidential residence on January 15.

Political and social conflicts Yoon had been facing challenges from opposition parties since he took office. Last April, the ruling party suffered a crushing defeat in parliamentary elections, further weakening the government. After over two years in office, Yoon used veto power 25 times against bills passed by the opposition-led National Assembly. As a result, issues such as health care and pension reform, led by the Yoon administration, have faced significant legislative resistance. The political conflicts have deepened social conflict. A report by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs released in March found that public perception of "social conflict" reached its highest level since 2018, with the most severe divide between progressives and conservatives. Local newspaper Chosun Ilbo observed that ideological conflicts, more than regional or wealth disparities, have become a major obstacle to South Korea's social unity. After a motion to impeach Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on December 14 over his botched martial law imposition, polarization and conflicts became even more pronounced, leading to growing hatred and extreme emotions. The delay in the constitutional court has also intensified conflicts between conservative and progressive factions, making street protests a daily occurrence and further fracturing society, said Lee Jaemook, a professor at the Department of Political Science and Diplomacy of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.