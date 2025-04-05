|   
News / World

Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Center at Port Ream inaugurated

A Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Center at Port Ream here in southwestern Cambodia was put into operation on Saturday.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and a delegation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army attended the ceremony.

At the ceremony, the Chinese and Cambodian sides emphasized that the construction and operation of the center were the result of mutual respect and equal consultation between China and Cambodia, which is conducive to further strengthening the practical cooperation between the two militaries, better fulfilling international obligations and providing international public security products.

Both sides expressed willingness to continue to work together to comprehensively deepen cooperation in joint exercises and training, talent training, equipment technology and other fields, continuously consolidate and develop the relationship between the Chinese and Cambodian militaries, and jointly maintain regional security and stability.

In conjunction with the inauguration ceremony, the Chinese and Cambodian militaries organized the launch of the "Golden Dragon 2025" joint exercise at the center, and arranged for the vessels of both sides to carry out training in subjects such as formation maneuvers, maritime communications, and equipment exercises.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
