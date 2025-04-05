|   
News / World

5 killed, 9 injured when van falls into ravine in Philippines

Xinhua
  14:10 UTC+8, 2025-04-05       0
A van carrying tourists plunged into a 50-meter ravine in the northern Philippines, killing five passengers on board and injuring nine more, police said Saturday.
A van carrying tourists plunged into a 50-meter ravine in the northern Philippines, killing five passengers on board and injuring nine more, police said Saturday.

The police said the accident happened around 10 p.m. local time on Friday in Sadanga, a town in the Mountain Province, north of Manila.

According to the investigation, the van slid down the road and landed in the river, resulting in the death of three male and two female passengers at the scene.

Rescuers who immediately rushed to the scene used ropes to descend the ravine and lift the surviving passengers to safety.

The survivors were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The province in the Cordillera Administrative Region has narrow, steep, and slippery roads on rainy days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
